Hydra Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $843,409.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $9.50 or 0.00022626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $81.77 million and $843,409.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.92 or 0.07030335 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,878.63 or 0.99738791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,006,964 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

