Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. StockNews.com cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $80.60. 1,403,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,089. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

