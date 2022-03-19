Zacks: Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 104,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 535,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.14.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.