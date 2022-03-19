Analysts Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

FREE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.39. 385,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 million, a PE ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 215,446 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 209,582 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

