Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will report $66.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $290.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

SUMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $53,086.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,646 shares of company stock worth $505,746. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. 5,470,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,763. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

