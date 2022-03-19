Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,542,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

