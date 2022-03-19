McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,429. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

