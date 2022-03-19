Brokerages Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 201,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,207. The firm has a market cap of $617.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.