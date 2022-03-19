Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $41.89.

BIG stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 2,023,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,264. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

