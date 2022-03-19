$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 124.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 229,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $311.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.16.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

