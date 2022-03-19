Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.11 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $135.97 million and $22.11 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00037875 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001931 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.