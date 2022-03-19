BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $46.31 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.92 or 0.07030335 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,878.63 or 0.99738791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041587 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.