Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 12,257 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 377.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 104.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PRFT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRFT traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. 297,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,523. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.