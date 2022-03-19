Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,511. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.63 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

