Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 19,250 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 180,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

AEO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,136,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,665. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

