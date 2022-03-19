Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 4,744,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,742. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

