The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,006,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,886. The company has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $196.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

