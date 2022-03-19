Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.49. The company had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

