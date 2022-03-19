EarnX (EARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Billion

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.27 or 0.07071747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,862.86 or 0.99937990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041614 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00031282 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

