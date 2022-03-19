Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000.

NYSE WLK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,939. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

