Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $10.97

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

SAND traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

