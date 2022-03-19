Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $10.97

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.97.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
SAND traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
