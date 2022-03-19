V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $78.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,383,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. V.F. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.