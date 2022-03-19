Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,597. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

