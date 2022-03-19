1,946 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,781,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,742. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

