Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,352. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.82 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24.

