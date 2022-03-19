Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.49. 52,055,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.49. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

