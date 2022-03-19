Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 23 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $122.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $780.00. 4,237,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,788. The company has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $798.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,222.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.