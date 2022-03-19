Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,637.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,049.45) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ADYEY traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. 721,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

