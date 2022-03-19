-$0.09 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Bandwidth stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 785,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,375. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $751.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $15,654,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 708.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

