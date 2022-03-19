Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

OOMA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,404. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a P/E ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.