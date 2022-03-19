Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.92. The company had a trading volume of 150,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,607. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

