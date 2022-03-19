Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. 617,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,641. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.