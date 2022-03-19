Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.