Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $1,300.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $33.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $905.39. 33,409,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

