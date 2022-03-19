EDC Blockchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 327.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $259,763.45 and approximately $142.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,862.65 or 0.99975639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

