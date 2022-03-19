EDC Blockchain Trading 327.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 327.4% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $259,763.45 and approximately $142.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,862.65 or 0.99975639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.