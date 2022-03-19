Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,142,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

