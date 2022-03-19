Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research analysts have commented on BW shares. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 394,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 875,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. 1,368,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $734.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

