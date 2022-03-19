CRA Financial Services LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.94 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.27 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

