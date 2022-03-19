CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 325 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,535,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984,842. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80.

