Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ZUMZ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 972,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,262. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $871.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

