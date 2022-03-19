Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.82. 4,846,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.