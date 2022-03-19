Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $176.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKCMF. HSBC downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS WKCMF remained flat at $$165.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.97. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $130.25 and a 52-week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

