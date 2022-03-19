iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

