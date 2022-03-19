Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.34 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

