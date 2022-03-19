Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,538. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.