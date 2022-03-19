30,502 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000.

NYSEARCA PDEC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

