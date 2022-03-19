First United Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

