CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.92. The stock had a trading volume of 150,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,607. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

