Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 445 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after buying an additional 4,685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,304,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

